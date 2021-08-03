Teenage schoolgirl gang-raped in Panchagarh, prime accused detained

Police have arrested a 26-year-old married man in a case over gang rape of a teenage schoolgirl and were looking for four other accomplices in the grisly assault, reports UNB.

The gang of five, led by prime accused Jewel Rana, violated the ninth grader at Moumari Lohagara village in Debiganj upazila on Saturday, according to the case.

The rape case was filed by the girl’s mother against the five with Panchagarh police station on Sunday.