Tenth-grader raped in Lalmonirhat

Prothom Alo English Desk
Rape
Rape

A schoolgirl was allegedly raped by a young man at Chandrapur village in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat on Wednesday, UNB reports.

The accused was identified as Mashiur Rahman, 27, of Chandrapur village in the upazila.

Police said Mashiur abducted the girl when she was going for private tuition at 7:00am and raped her.

Later, locals rescued the girl after hearing her scream when Mashiur fled.

Officer-in-chare of Kaliganj Police Station Arju Md Sajjad Hossain said the victim was sent to Sadar Hospital for a medical test.

Advertisement

More News

Couple ‘kills schoolgirl’ after altercation with father

Couple ‘kills schoolgirl’ after altercation with father

Indictment hearing in Khaleda’s Gatco graft case 22 December

The BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia appeared before a court in Bakshibazar of the capital on Monday in two graft cases against her. Photo: Sazid Hossain

Deceiving women was his ‘profession’

Mohammad Yasin alias Ratul under arrest

Five arrested over ‘developing’ fake website of commerce ministry

Five arrested over ‘developing’ fake website of commerce ministry