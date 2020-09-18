Textile worker killed by ‘pumping air into his rectum’

Advertisement
Four people were detained after a worker of Akij textile factory was killed allegedly by his co-workers by pumping air into his rectum in Manikganj sadar upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Julhas, 39, a cleaner of Akij textile and son of a certain Abdus Samad of Kandapara village in Saturia upazila.
Police did not identify the detainees.
Bhaskar Saha, additional superintendent of police in Manikganj, said Julhas became sick after four of his co-workers pumped air into his rectum on Wednesday night.
He was taken to Manikganj sadar hospital but he was shifted to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated.
He died around 3:00pm on Thursday at the hospital, he added.
