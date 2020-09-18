Textile worker killed by ‘pumping air into his rectum’

Four people were detained after a worker of Akij textile factory was killed allegedly by his co-workers by pumping air into his rectum in Manikganj sadar upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Julhas, 39, a cleaner of Akij textile and son of a certain Abdus Samad of Kandapara village in Saturia upazila.

Police did not identify the detainees.