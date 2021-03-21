‘The man who posted on Facebook is from BNP’

At the beginning of his written statement, the SP said that Jhuman Das of Noagaon village is associated with BNP politics. He is the former joint general secretary of Shalla Upazila Chhatra Dal. After his arrest, Jhuman was sent to jail on 17 March under Section 54.

SP Md Mizanur Rahman said the charge sheet in the case of attacking, vandalising and looting the houses of the minority will be submitted in the shortest possible time. The police are investigating the case from various angles. However, as the incident is centred on a Facebook status regarding Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, the investigation has started from there. Many other factors could be added to this. Everyone involved in this incident will be brought to book. No innocent people will be arrested or harassed in this case, he said.

According to the written statement of the press conference, hundreds of Muslims from several villages in Shalla and Dirai gathered around 8 pm after an announcement from mosques over a Facebook status by Jhuman Das. They brought out a rally and protested with slogans.

Upon receiving this news, police rushed to the spot and arrested Jhuman Das. The police assured punishment of the accused and dispersed the agitated mob from there.

Later, nine members of police, including a sub-inspector (SI), were deployed in the Dharain Bazar area near the Noagaon village.