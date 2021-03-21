‘The man who posted on Facebook is from BNP’

The police have said that Jhuman Das, 28, whose Facebook post triggered the attack on the houses of the minority comunity in the Noagaon village of Shalla upazila, Sunamganj, is affiliated with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).
Police said this in a press conference called by the superintendent of police (SP) of Sunamganj district. The SP assured that the charge sheet of this case will be submitted in the shortest possible time.
SP Mizanur Rahman said this in a press conference held on Sunday regarding the incident in Shalla. The press conference was held at the conference room of the SP office at noon. The SP highlighted the overall situation of the incident at the press conference.
At the beginning of his written statement, the SP said that Jhuman Das of Noagaon village is associated with BNP politics. He is the former joint general secretary of Shalla Upazila Chhatra Dal. After his arrest, Jhuman was sent to jail on 17 March under Section 54.
SP Md Mizanur Rahman said the charge sheet in the case of attacking, vandalising and looting the houses of the minority will be submitted in the shortest possible time. The police are investigating the case from various angles. However, as the incident is centred on a Facebook status regarding Hefazat leader Mamunul Haque, the investigation has started from there. Many other factors could be added to this. Everyone involved in this incident will be brought to book. No innocent people will be arrested or harassed in this case, he said.
According to the written statement of the press conference, hundreds of Muslims from several villages in Shalla and Dirai gathered around 8 pm after an announcement from mosques over a Facebook status by Jhuman Das. They brought out a rally and protested with slogans.
Upon receiving this news, police rushed to the spot and arrested Jhuman Das. The police assured punishment of the accused and dispersed the agitated mob from there.
Later, nine members of police, including a sub-inspector (SI), were deployed in the Dharain Bazar area near the Noagaon village.
The attack in Noagaon village took place on 17 March. Regarding the attack on that day, the SP said, the Noagaon village is on the southern bank of the Dharain river and stretched from east to west perpendicularly.
When the agitated mob moved to the village from the west, police calmed them down. The gathered there. When police were busy to the west, a little mob carried out the attack on the village from the east. After that incident, police set up a temporary camp in a school in the village. The camp will be there as long as needed.
The SP said two cases have been filed in this incident. Till now some 33 people have been arrested. The main accused, Shahidul Islam alias Shwadhin, 50, has also been arrested.
Replying to a question from the journalist, Mizanur Rahman said, “Political affiliation of the accused is not important to us. The main issue is whether he has committed any crime or not. I will look into this. None of the accused would be spared.”
Additional police superintendent (ASP) Saheb Ali Pathan, sadar police station’s officer-in charge (OC) Shahidur Rahman, OC of special branch of police Anwar Hossain and others were present at the press conference.
Meanwhile, regarding the political identity of Jhuman Das, the current convener of Shalla upazila Chhatra Dal, Tareq Hasan, told Prothom Alo that Jhumon was once associated with Chhatra Dal. However, he did not hold a post in any official committee. Two years ago, he severed ties with student politics with a Facebook status. He is no longer associated with the BNP or Chhatra Dal.