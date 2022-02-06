They hold a knife to the throat after boarding the bus

The robbery took place on 10 January. The detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) have arrested 37 members, including those involved in the robbery mentioned above, from four gangs of robbers in the last five days.
According to the DB, a total of six bus robberies in Dhaka, Savar and Tangail have been uncovered in the last one month after the arrest of four gang members involved in highway robberies. The robbers sometimes boarded the bus disguised as passengers and sometimes robbed the passengers on highway after renting buses from the owners saying they are hiring the bus for a picnic. They killed five people at different times during robberies.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, additional commissioner of DB’s Tejgaon division Shahadat Hossain said many people drive buses by day and carry out robbery at night. Robbers use aliases like Master, Mamu and Bilai so that victims could not tell police their names.
That horrifying night
One of two brothers falling victim to robbery after getting on a bus in Savar, Abdullah Al Masud shared their horrific experiences with Prothom Alo on Saturday. He said his elder brother Omar Faruk was scheduled to leave for Singapore in the early hours of 11 January. So they left for the Dhaka airport on the previous night.
Abdullah Al Masud said, “There were about 15 passengers in the bus. We were not suspicious at all. We understood later that 10 out of 15 people were robbers and the others were passengers.”
“We had bank cards. The robbers beat us and threatened to kill us for our PIN code. At one point, they start poking us with a knife. After we gave them the PIN code, the robbers then withdrew Tk 28,000 from a ATM booth in Savar.”
Intensifying the drive
The DB intensified its drive to hunt down the robber gangs after a robbery in Abdullahpur in Dhaka. On 21 January, physician Shafiqul Islam was robbed in a night coach on his way to Tangail from Abdullahpur. After eight hours, the robbers left him alone on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Signboard area of the capital’s Jatrabari.
Shafiqul Islam described his horrors in a post on Facebook alleging the Jatrabari police station did not register his case. The post went viral sparking widespread outcry.
Last week, police also expressed concern over the theft, mugging and robbery at passenger bus in Dhaka at the monthly crime review meeting. At the meeting, DMP commissioner Shafiqul Islam ordered the DB to conduct drives against robbers.
Green coconut seller in day, robber at night
According to the DB, each of the gangs involved in highway robberies has 10-15 members. They do robbery in buses plying on Dhaka-Aricha, Nabinagar-Tangail, Abdullahpur-Gazipur, Dhaka-Rupganj and Dhaka-Narayanganj routes. Three robbery gang members – Dilip, Alamin and Naimur – gave confessional statement in the court last week.
The BD said Dilip, Alamin and Abu Jafar alias Biplab are the ringleader of three robbery gangs. Another robbery ringleader has been traced and manhunt is no to catch him.
Dilip sold green coconuts in Ashulia and Nabinagar area during the day and committed robbery for 20 years. He faces charges including murder in three cases. Alamin is accused in five cases including two murder lawsuits. Abul Jafar killed two passengers during a robbery in Ashulia in 2016.
Akib Hasan, who commutes on Dhaka-Manikganj route regularly, told Prothom Alo not only arrests, trial of the robbers must be ensured too so that they do not commit similar crimes after repeatedly walking out of jail.
This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna and Ashish Basu