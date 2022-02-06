They hold a knife to the throat after boarding the bus

It was 12.30am when two brothers Omar Farooq and Abdullah Al Masood were waiting at the Savar Bank Town bus stand. When a bus came to the bus stop, younger brother Masood went ahead and asked if the bus would go to Hazrat Shahjalal Airport in Dhaka. The driver's helper said yes but he demanded Tk 200 as fare.

After a little bargain, the helper agreed to take them at Tk 150. However, as soon as they got on the bus, the robbers in passenger’s disguise closed the door of the bus and threatened them with a knife. They were beaten after being tied up by the robbers. The bus roamed on different roads of Savar for about two and a half hours and in the meantime the robbers snatched away the mobile phones, money and dollars of the two brothers. Later, the robbers left them on the Dhaka-Aricha highway and went away with the bus.