They would take bribes from PK's firm

Rashedul Haque joined the International Leasing as a probationary officer in 2000 after completing BBA from Malaysia. He worked as an additional vice president (AVP) under PK Halder at the IIDFC Securities Limited in 2006-07. In 2009, he joined Lanka Bangla Finance as vice president (VP). Then he joined Reliance Finance as SVP. Later, he was promoted as the deputy managing director (DMD) of Reliance Finance. In 2015, PK Halder, the then managing director of Reliance Finance, joined the NRB Global Bank. Rashedul told the court that he then joined the International Leasing as the MD as per the directives from PK Halder.

PK Halder ran the company

In his deposition, Rashedul Haque said that although he was the MD, PK Haldar used to run the company. PK Haldar brought Runai, Al Mamun Sohag and Rafsan Chowdhury to international leasing. They used to 'deal' directly with PK Haldar. Runai was the head of business. The head of treasury Avik Sinha assisted them in their deals.

Sources said Rashedul Haque was the MD when PK Haldar took the control of International Leasing and amassed about Tk 20 billion (Tk 2000 crore). Mahbub Jamil, special assistant to the former caretaker government's chief adviser, was the chairman of International Leasing until 2015. Until then the company was in a strong position. At the end of 2015, Hal International, BR International, Nature Enterprise and New Tech Enterprise took control of the International Leasing by buying shares. PK Haldar himself owns 80 per cent stake in Hal International and his brother Pritish Kumar Haldar owns 10 per cent. Thus, after taking control of the company, Tk 20.29 billion (Tk 2,029 crore) was withdrawn in the names of 30 companies anonymously. Of this, PK Haldar and his associates benefited from Tk 15.96 billion (Tk 1,596 crore). PK Haldar is now out of the country. However, the others are still in the office. Some of them are also on the board of the firm.

Rashedul Haque further said in his deposition that although PK Haldar himself was a shareholder of the company, he was not a director of the board. PK Haldar used to make loan proposals through Runai and Sohag and present them to the board with his signature. He would influence the board and get the loan approved. If the board members objected, he would persuade the board members himself. Once the loan was approved, the company that took out the loan would release the money to another company as per his or their wishes. The entire amount would go to PK Haldar again. Most of those companies were owned by the relatives of PK Haldar. Despite not being a board member, PK Haldar attended most of the board meetings.

Meanwhile, the High Court wanted to know the details of the officials who have been in charge of money laundering and supervision of financial institutions, including the internal audit and inspection department of Bangladesh Bank. On 21 January, the court directed Bangladesh Bank to submit the list of officials in charge of the concerned issues in central bank from 1 January, 2006 to 1 January 2020 by 15 February.