Thorough investigation underway to identify UNO attack masterminds: PM Hasina

Noting that the culprits will be punished, prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the parliament that thorough investigation is being carried out to identify the masterminds of the attack on Ghoraghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam, reports UNB.

“We have already identified and arrested the culprits. It’s also being investigated to find out who else was behind it or who patronised them to carry out the attack. It is being investigated thoroughly. There is no deficit in the investigation process and will not be shortfall as well,” she said replying to a supplementary question from BNP MP Harunur Rashid.