Three found killed in Tangail house

Three people, including a woman and her mother-in-law, were found murdered in the latter's house in Kashtala village of Tangail on Saturday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Sumi Begum (25), her mother-in-law Jamela Khatun (60), and Shahjalal (30), said Ghatail police station officer-in-charge Md Azharul Islam Sarker. Sumi's husband works abroad.

Sumi's four-year-old son Shafi was found in a critical condition and rushed to Kalihati health complex. He was later shifted to Sheikh Hasina medical college in Tangail.