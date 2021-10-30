Three found killed in Tangail house

Sumi's sister-in-law Shahnaz Begum said Sumi went to bed on Friday night in her room along with her son and mother-in-law. "We broke open the door of their room Saturday morning after getting no response from inside, despite repeated knocking," she claimed.
When the family members broke open the door, they claimed to have found Sumi and an "unknown" man lying in a pool of blood on the bed. Her mother-in-law was found lying on the floor. "We found Shafi in a critical condition," she said.
OC Azharul Islam said that a shallow machine and an iron rod were found near the bodies. "We believe they were used in the crime. The man has been identified as Shahjalal."
Police and Rapid Action Battalion members recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. "A probe body has been formed," the OC said.