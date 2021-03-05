Three Huji members detained in city

Police Friday claimed to have arrested three members of banned militant outfit Harkat-ul-Jihad al-Islami (Huji) in the Sayedabad area of Jatrabari, reports UNB.



The accused have been identified as Huji operations chief Md Mainul Islam alias Mahin alias Mithu alias Hasan, Sheikh Sohan Swad alias Bara Abdullah and Murad Hossain Kabir.



The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit conducted a drive in the area around 5:15pm Thursday and nabbed the trio, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said in a release.



