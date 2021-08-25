Three policemen closed, probe body formed

The closed cops are SI Sahabuddin, constables Md Abdus Salam and Abdul Quader.
A three-member probe body headed by the additional superintendent of police (sadar circle), Pankaj Barua, has been formed to look into the matter.
Cox’s Bazar police superintendent (SP) Md Hasanuzzaman said they have been withdrawn from the court to police lines for their negligence in discharging duties.
It is a matter of investigation that how the accused Pradeep got the mobile phone to talk in the court, the District police boss added.