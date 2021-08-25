Crime and Law

OC Pradeep's phone call at court

Three policemen closed, probe body formed

Staff Correspondent
Cox's bazar
Three court policemen including a sub-inspector have been closed on charges of allowing Teknaf thana suspended officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das to talk over phone at the court.

The picture of phone call of Pradeep, who is one of the main accused in retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case, had gone viral on social media, which drew huge outcry.

The murder accused was talking over phone during recording testimony at Cox's Bazar district and sessions judge court on Monday.

The closed cops are SI Sahabuddin, constables Md Abdus Salam and Abdul Quader.

A three-member probe body headed by the additional superintendent of police (sadar circle), Pankaj Barua, has been formed to look into the matter.

Cox’s Bazar police superintendent (SP) Md Hasanuzzaman said they have been withdrawn from the court to police lines for their negligence in discharging duties.

It is a matter of investigation that how the accused Pradeep got the mobile phone to talk in the court, the District police boss added.

