Three policemen closed, probe body formed

Three court policemen including a sub-inspector have been closed on charges of allowing Teknaf thana suspended officer-in-charge Pradeep Kumar Das to talk over phone at the court.

The picture of phone call of Pradeep, who is one of the main accused in retired major Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case, had gone viral on social media, which drew huge outcry.

The murder accused was talking over phone during recording testimony at Cox's Bazar district and sessions judge court on Monday.