Three sentenced to death over Kakrail mother-son murder

On 10 January, the court fixed today for delivering the judgment in the case after concluding arguments.



According to the prosecution, Samsunnahar, 45, wife of Karim and her son Shaon were hacked to death by miscreants at their Kakrail residence on 1 November, 2017.



Shamsunnahar's brother Ashraf Ali filed a case at Ramna police station the next day.



On 16 July, 2018, police submitted charge sheet against three people.



On 31 January, 2019, a Dhaka court indicted three people in the case.





