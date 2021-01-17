Three sentenced to death over Kakrail mother-son murder

A Dhaka Court on Sunday sentenced three people to death for killing a woman and her son in the city's Kakrail area in 2017, reports UNB.
The convicts are-Abdul Karim, husband of the victim Shamsunnahar, Sharmin Mukta, second wife of Karim and his brother Al Amin alias Jony.
Judge Rabiul Islam of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Court-3 handed down the verdict.
The court also fined them Tk 20,000 each.
On 10 January, the court fixed today for delivering the judgment in the case after concluding arguments.
According to the prosecution, Samsunnahar, 45, wife of Karim and her son Shaon were hacked to death by miscreants at their Kakrail residence on 1 November, 2017.
Shamsunnahar's brother Ashraf Ali filed a case at Ramna police station the next day.
On 16 July, 2018, police submitted charge sheet against three people.
On 31 January, 2019, a Dhaka court indicted three people in the case.