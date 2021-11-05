Crime and Law

Throat-slit bodies of husband, wife found in Dinajpur house

Prothom Alo English Desk
Police recovered throat-slit bodies of a man and his wife from their house in Nisha Palashbari village in Nawabganj upazila in Dinajpur on Friday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Haji Hafizul Islam, 70, and his wife Fancy Begum, 50, said Nawabganj police.

According to locals, a maid first found the bodies lying in the couple's room when she arrived on Friday morning.

Fancy Begum's mouth was covered with scotch tape and her hands were tied from behind, while Hafizul's body was lying beside her, said the housemaid.

Nababganj police station's officer-in-charge Ferdous Wahid said the bodies have been sent to hospital for an autopsy. Hafizul and Fancy went to bed as usual on Thursday night, said the maid. Police said they are investigating the double murder.

