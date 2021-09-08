Crime and Law

Tk 8.5b missing: ACC questions 8 officers at Ctg Custom House

Prothom Alo English Desk
The Anti-corruption commissionProthom Alo file photo

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday interrogated a revenue officer and seven assistant revenue officers of Chittagong Custom House as part of an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of government funds by evading revenue of Tk 8.5 billion (850 crore), reports UNB.

ACC deputy director (public relations office) Muhammad Arif Sadeq told the news agency over phone that assistant revenue officers Saifun Nahar Johnny, Mirza Saeed Hasan Farman, Mahmudul Hasan Munshi, Mahbubar Rahman, Omar Farooq, Saiful Islam, Mahmuda Akter Lipi, and revenue officer Saiful Islam were questioned Tuesday.

ACC said the officials reportedly embezzled the amount using the IDs of two recently transferred officials and with the support of seven Clearing and Forwarding (C&F) agents.

They abused their power for various irregularities and corruption, the Commission also alleged.

