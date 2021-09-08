Tk 8.5b missing: ACC questions 8 officers at Ctg Custom House

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Tuesday interrogated a revenue officer and seven assistant revenue officers of Chittagong Custom House as part of an investigation into allegations of embezzlement of government funds by evading revenue of Tk 8.5 billion (850 crore), reports UNB.

ACC deputy director (public relations office) Muhammad Arif Sadeq told the news agency over phone that assistant revenue officers Saifun Nahar Johnny, Mirza Saeed Hasan Farman, Mahmudul Hasan Munshi, Mahbubar Rahman, Omar Farooq, Saiful Islam, Mahmuda Akter Lipi, and revenue officer Saiful Islam were questioned Tuesday.