Trader shot dead in Dhaka

A trader was shot dead at Ainushbagh Chandnagar in Dakkhin Khan area of the capital on Wednesday over previous enmity, reports UNB.

Police arrested six people, including the suspected killer, and seized two firearms soon after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid,35, son of Abdul Mannan and a resident of Ainushbagh Chandnagar area. He had a business of rod and cement.

Rashid had an altercation with Aminul Islam Hannan alias Japani Hannan in front of Hannan's house in the area around 11:30am, said deputy commissioner (Uttara Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Shahidullah.

At one stage, Hannan went into his house and then came out with a shotgun and fired targeting Abdur Rashid, he said.



