Trader shot dead in Dhaka

A trader was shot dead at Ainushbagh Chandnagar in Dakkhin Khan area of the capital on Wednesday over previous enmity, reports UNB.
Police arrested six people, including the suspected killer, and seized two firearms soon after the incident.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid,35, son of Abdul Mannan and a resident of Ainushbagh Chandnagar area. He had a business of rod and cement.
Rashid had an altercation with Aminul Islam Hannan alias Japani Hannan in front of Hannan's house in the area around 11:30am, said deputy commissioner (Uttara Division) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police Md Shahidullah.
At one stage, Hannan went into his house and then came out with a shotgun and fired targeting Abdur Rashid, he said.
Local people rescued bullet-hit Rashid and took him to a nearby hospital where physicians declared him dead.
Protesting the incident, local people set fire to a vehicle of Japani Hannan parked in front of his house.
Md Shahidullah said a shotgun and a pistol were recovered searching Hannan's home after the incident.
It was not ascertained immediately whether the two firearms are licensed or not.
Replying to a question, DC Shahidullah said though they are yet to confirm about Hannan's exact political identity but he used to introduce himself as a leader of the ruling party.
The body was sent to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.