Trader's hanging body recovered from AL leader's residence

Police in Gaibandha recovered the hanging body of a trader from the residence of a local leader of Awami League in Narayanpur area of the district town.

The body of Hasan Ali, 45, from Thanapara area of the town was found hanging at the residence of AL leader Masud Rana on Saturday noon. Hasan Ali runs a business of shoes.

Police have detained Masud Rana for his alleged involvement in the murder.