Trader's hanging body recovered from AL leader's residence

Police in Gaibandha recovered the hanging body of a trader from the residence of a local leader of Awami League in Narayanpur area of the district town.
The body of Hasan Ali, 45, from Thanapara area of the town was found hanging at the residence of AL leader Masud Rana on Saturday noon. Hasan Ali runs a business of shoes.
Police have detained Masud Rana for his alleged involvement in the murder.
According to police and local sources, being informed, police recovered the body around 12:00pm and sent it to Gaibandha General Hospital morgue.
Police also picked up Masud Rana at that time.
The officer-in-charge of Gaibandha Sadar police station, Md Mahfuzar Rahman, said whether it’s a homicide or suicide couldn’t be known until the autopsy report is received. Police are investing the incident, he added.
According to the locals, Masud Rana had confined Hasan Ali at his home for several days over the payment of interest. Arbitration was also arranged over the matter at Sadar police station.