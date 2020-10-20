Trail of suspended DIG Mizanur, 3 family members begins

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges in a graft case against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and three of his family members, reports UNB.

The other accused are Mizanur’s wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan.

Judge Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Sixth Special Judge Court passed the order in presence of Mizanur and Hasan and set 27 October to start recording deposition of the witnesses.