Trail of suspended DIG Mizanur, 3 family members begins

A Dhaka court on Tuesday framed charges in a graft case against suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Mizanur Rahman and three of his family members, reports UNB.
The other accused are Mizanur’s wife Sohelia Anar Ratna, younger brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan.
Judge Asifuzzaman of Dhaka Sixth Special Judge Court passed the order in presence of Mizanur and Hasan and set 27 October to start recording deposition of the witnesses.
Dhaka Senior Special Judge KM Imrul Qayesh on 2 September transferred the case to this court as it got ready for trial. The court earlier had also ordered the publication of advertisements in national dailies, asking the fugitive accused Ratna and Mahbubur to surrender.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Monjur Morshed on 30 January filed the charge sheet against Mizanur Rahman, his wife Ratna, brother Mahbubur Rahman and nephew Mahmudul Hasan for concealing information of wealth of Tk 30.7 million and amassing illegal wealth of Tk 32.8 million.