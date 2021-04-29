Transgender threatened to leave village, 2 arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested two village chiefs for allegedly threatening a transgender person in Sirajganj’s Ullapara upazila to leave a village with his family, UNB reports.

The arrestees are Md. Munzur Alam and Md. Mecher Ali of Charghatina village of the upazila

Ullapara Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das said Monirul Islam was asked to leave the village with his family in an arbitration meeting as he was a transgender.