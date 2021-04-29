Transgender threatened to leave village, 2 arrested

Police on Wednesday arrested two village chiefs for allegedly threatening a transgender person in Sirajganj’s Ullapara upazila to leave a village with his family, UNB reports.
The arrestees are Md. Munzur Alam and Md. Mecher Ali of Charghatina village of the upazila
Ullapara Model Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Pradeep Kumar Das said Monirul Islam was asked to leave the village with his family in an arbitration meeting as he was a transgender.
Monirul’s elder brother Majnu filed a complaint on Tuesday against 12 people.
On the basis of the written complaint police ran an operation on Wednesday and arrested the chiefs.
Monirul Islam told the correspondent that the people of the village were forcing him to leave the village along with his family. He also said he was given one month to sell the house and leave.
In this regard, superintendent of police Hasibul Alam BPM said they are still running an operation to arrest the rest of the accused.