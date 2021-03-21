Trial of ex-Jubo League leader Khaled begins in two cases

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed the drugs case and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police filed the money laundering case against Khaled, who is now in Kashimpur central jail.

RAB-3 arrested him from his Gulshan residence on 18 September, 2019, for allegedly running an illegal casino in the city's Fakirerpool area.

The law enforcement agency seized illegal weapons, yaba and huge cash from his residence.

RAB handed him over to Gulshan police station on 19 September.