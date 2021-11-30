Two accused of Cumilla councilor murder killed in ‘gunfight’

Police said Sabbir is number 3 accused and Sajon number 5 accused in the case filed over the murder of councilor Md Sohel and his associate Haripada Saha.
Sabbir is from Sujanagar water tank area of the city and the son of Rafiq Mia. Sajon is from Songraish area and the son of Kakon Mia.
Additional superintendent of Cumilla police Md Sohan Sarker said teams of detective branch and Kotwali police station rushed to the Songraish and Nobogram area of the city on Monday night on a tip-off. When a team of cops reached Beribadh area, the accused opened fire, forcing the police team to retaliate.
After the gunfight, police rescued the two seriously injured persons and rushed them to Cumilla Medical College and Hospital, where they were declared dead on arrival. Later they were identified as Sabbir and Sajon, said Sohan.
Three cops also received bullet wounds in the gunfight and two of them have been admitted to a hospital, the police officer said adding two guns and some ammunition were recovered from the spot.
On 22 November, councilor of ward no. 17 Sohel and his aide were killed while four others sustained injuries when gunmen opened fire in his office in Pathuariapara. The councilor’s younger brother Syed Rumon filed a murder case the following day accusing 21 people.
Police so far arrested six people over the incident.