Two accused put on 3-day remand

Two accused in the incident of assaulting a woman after stripping off her in Noakhali have been put on a three-day remand in two cases.
They are Abdur Rahim and Rahmat Ullah.
Noakhali senior judicial magistrate Mashfiqul Haque granted the remand for three days when Begumganj police station sub-inspector Mostak Ahmed prayed for a seven-day remand for each of the accused in two cases.
Begumganj circle additional superintendent of police Shajahan Sheikh confirmed this to Prothom Alo on Monday evening.
The incident took place at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in the beginning of September.
Police sources said the 37-year-old victim filed two cases with the Begumganj police station on Sunday. Nine people were made accused in the cases.
The victim in the case statement said the accused circulated the video of the victim as she refused their indecent proposal.
She also said the accused attempted to rape her after tying up her husband. They filmed the incident. The accused made an indecent proposal, threatening to circulate the video of her for the last one month.
OC Harun-or-Rashid Chowdhury said the victim filed two separate cases with the Begumganj police station at around 11:45pm. One of the cases was filed under the Woman and Child Repression Prevention Act and another under the Pornography Control Act.
A suspect, Rahmat Ullah, 41, was arrested on Sunday night and another suspect, Abdur Rahim, 20, was arrested on Sunday afternoon after the incident went viral on the social media.
Prime accused Badal was also arrested for stripping and molesting the woman.
Besides, Delwar-group chief Delwar was arrested from Narayanganj in possession of arms in connection with the incident.