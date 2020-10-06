Two accused put on 3-day remand

Two accused in the incident of assaulting a woman after stripping off her in Noakhali have been put on a three-day remand in two cases.

They are Abdur Rahim and Rahmat Ullah.

Noakhali senior judicial magistrate Mashfiqul Haque granted the remand for three days when Begumganj police station sub-inspector Mostak Ahmed prayed for a seven-day remand for each of the accused in two cases.