Attack on Ghoraghat UNO

Two accused remanded, DB to investigate the case

Staff Correspondent
Dinajpur

A court in Dinajpur has granted a seven-day remand for two suspects in a case filed over the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father.

The case was filed showing an 'incident of burglary'.

Dinajpur judicial magistrate Shishir Kumar Basu’s court granted the remand of two accused Nabirul Islam and Shantu Kumar Biswas at around 5:00pm Saturday.

The investigation officer and Detective Branch’s (DB) inspector Imam Zafar sought 10-day remand prayers for the duo.

Advertisement

Briefing the reporters at the court premises, Imam Zafar said the case has been handed over to DB at around 12:30pm.

Police is yet to get Asadul Islam, the prime accused in the case, under their custody, Imam told newsmen.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, RAB-13 commander Reza Ahmed Ferdous told a press conference at RAB office in Rangpur on Friday that Asadul, Nabirul and Santu had confessed to their involvement in the attack during a primary interrogation.

They claimed the attack was carried out with the aim of 'robbery', he said.

Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), however, alleged on Saturday that some quarters are out there to divert the incident to a different direction by claiming that it was an 'isolated and burglary' incident.

More News

Main accused in UNO attack case hospitalised

Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer Wahida Khanam brought to National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital in Agargaon, Dhaka.

Transfer only ‘punishment’ for corrupt jail officials

Kashimpur central jail

Mohiuddin skimmed off others’ loans to buy hospital

City Medical College Hospital

Prime suspect says they went to UNO’s residence for 'robbery'

Prime suspect says they went to UNO’s residence for 'robbery'