Two accused remanded, DB to investigate the case

A court in Dinajpur has granted a seven-day remand for two suspects in a case filed over the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father.

The case was filed showing an 'incident of burglary'.

Dinajpur judicial magistrate Shishir Kumar Basu’s court granted the remand of two accused Nabirul Islam and Shantu Kumar Biswas at around 5:00pm Saturday.

The investigation officer and Detective Branch’s (DB) inspector Imam Zafar sought 10-day remand prayers for the duo.