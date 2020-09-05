Two accused remanded, DB to investigate the case

A court in Dinajpur has granted a seven-day remand for two suspects in a case filed over the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Wahida Khanam and her father.
The case was filed showing an 'incident of burglary'.
Dinajpur judicial magistrate Shishir Kumar Basu’s court granted the remand of two accused Nabirul Islam and Shantu Kumar Biswas at around 5:00pm Saturday.
The investigation officer and Detective Branch’s (DB) inspector Imam Zafar sought 10-day remand prayers for the duo.
Briefing the reporters at the court premises, Imam Zafar said the case has been handed over to DB at around 12:30pm.
Police is yet to get Asadul Islam, the prime accused in the case, under their custody, Imam told newsmen.
Meanwhile, RAB-13 commander Reza Ahmed Ferdous told a press conference at RAB office in Rangpur on Friday that Asadul, Nabirul and Santu had confessed to their involvement in the attack during a primary interrogation.
They claimed the attack was carried out with the aim of 'robbery', he said.
Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), however, alleged on Saturday that some quarters are out there to divert the incident to a different direction by claiming that it was an 'isolated and burglary' incident.