Two associates of Helena Jahangir detained in Dhaka

Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of legal and media wing of RAB headquarters, said two laptops and two mobile phone sets were recovered during the drive.
Besides, the detainees gave some information during an interrogation. Process is underway to take legal action against them, said officials.
On 29 July, RAB members detained Helena from her Gulshan residence for spreading propaganda using digital platform, four days after she was removed from the AL sub-committee.
Two cases were filed against her under the Telecommunication Act and the Digital Security Act (DSA) on Friday.