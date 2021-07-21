Two Bangladeshi women trafficked to India returns home

Office-bearer of non-government Justice and Care, Shaoli Sultana, said, "The two women went to India's Mumbai illegally with the hope of grabbing well-paid jobs, but they ended up getting risky jobs there."
Tipped off, Indian police arrested them and an NGO subsequently kept them at its shelter home, she said.
The Indian law enforcement agency sent the women back to Bangladesh on travel permits following exchange of letters at home ministry level, said Shaoli.
Officer in-charge of Benapole immigration police said that after the immigration formalities, the two women were sent to a Benapole hotel to undergo the mandatory 14-day institutional quarantine.