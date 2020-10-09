Noakhali woman 'stripped, molested'

Two cases transferred to PBI

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Abdur Rahim and Rahmat Ullah, two accused in the incident of assaulting a woman after stripping off her in Noakhali, are at Begumganj police station on Monday
The two cases filed over molestation and torture of a housewife in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali have been transferred to Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) on Thursday, reports UNB.

Earlier police headquarters directed to transfer the cases, said M Alamgir Hossain, superintendent of Noakhali police.

The documents of the two cases filed under the Women and Children Repression (Prevention) Act and Pornography Control Act, will be sent to PBI on Friday, he said.

The victim was allegedly molested by some local miscreants at Ward No. 9 of Eklashpur union of the upazila last month but the incident came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The miscreants tortured the housewife after stripping off her clothes and filmed it on 2 September.

The victim filed two cases accusing nine people on 4 October, 33 days after the incident.

