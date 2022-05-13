Two cops among 4 stabbed by drug peddlers in Lalmonirhat

Golam Rasul, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station, said a police team stopped a private car during a routine checking drive on Kakina-Mahipur bypass road near Sirajul Market around 9.30pm.
“As they tried to carry out a search, its driver and his assistant stabbed them. The two locals also sustained stab wounds when they tried to intervene,” said OC Golam.
“The attackers, however, managed to flee. We later found 180 bottles of phensedyl and a knife inside the car,” he said.
A case has been filed under the Narcotics Control Act, 1990, and the injured are currently being treated at Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.