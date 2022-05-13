Crime

Two cops among 4 stabbed by drug peddlers in Lalmonirhat

Four people, including two police officers, were stabbed allegedly by drug peddlers in Lalmonirhat’s Kaliganj upazila on Thursday night.

The injured have been identified as assistant sub-inspectors Shahjahani Ali and Momtaz Uddin of Kaliganj police station, and two local residents—Mojmul Islam, 32, and Abdul Khalek.

Golam Rasul, officer-in-charge of Kaliganj police station, said a police team stopped a private car during a routine checking drive on Kakina-Mahipur bypass road near Sirajul Market around 9.30pm.

“As they tried to carry out a search, its driver and his assistant stabbed them. The two locals also sustained stab wounds when they tried to intervene,” said OC Golam.

“The attackers, however, managed to flee. We later found 180 bottles of phensedyl and a knife inside the car,” he said.

A case has been filed under the Narcotics Control Act, 1990, and the injured are currently being treated at Kaliganj Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

