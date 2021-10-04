Two get life term in Noakhali rape case

Zainal Abedin, judge of Noakhali women and children repression prevention tribunal-1, delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.
The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.
According to the case statement, on 2 September, 2020, the members of Delwar Bahini tortured and tried to rape the woman at her house. The convicts also made a video of this torture and posted it on social media, it was seen that the convicts continued beating her up when she pleaded for letting her go.
Later, the video footage went viral on social media platforms. The victim filed a total of three cases under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act and two more cases under the Pornography Act.