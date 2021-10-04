Crime and Law

Two get life term in Noakhali rape case

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Noakhali court on Monday sentenced two persons to life term imprisonment in a rape case at Joykrunchpur village of Eklashpur union under Begumganj upazila of the district last year, reports BSS.

The convicts are chief of Delwar Bahini Delwar Hossain alias Delu, and his close associate Mohammad Ali alias Abul Kalam.

Zainal Abedin, judge of Noakhali women and children repression prevention tribunal-1, delivered the verdict in presence of the convicts.

The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.

According to the case statement, on 2 September, 2020, the members of Delwar Bahini tortured and tried to rape the woman at her house. The convicts also made a video of this torture and posted it on social media, it was seen that the convicts continued beating her up when she pleaded for letting her go.

Later, the video footage went viral on social media platforms. The victim filed a total of three cases under the Women and Child Abuse Prevention Act and two more cases under the Pornography Act.

