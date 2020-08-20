Two girls ‘gang raped’ in Thakurgaon

Two young girls were reportedly gang raped by some youths in Pirganj, Thakurgaon.
Police said the incident took place on Monday and a case was filed in this connection against five people the following day, reports UNB.
The accused are Nayan, Farid Hossain, Selim, Sabuj and Hiren Chandra Sheel of Pirganj.
Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj police station, said Nayan, who was an acquaintance of one of the victims of Ranishankoil upazila, asked the victim to meet him in the name of job.
When the victim along with another girl went to the place, Nayan along with four people took them to the house of another accused Sabuj tactfully.
Later, they allegedly raped the two girls by turns.
On Tuesday, the two victims returned home and informed the matter to their families. One of the victim's father filed a case with Pirganj police station.
Police arrested Nayan and Sabuj in this connection.