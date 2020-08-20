Two girls ‘gang raped’ in Thakurgaon

Two young girls were reportedly gang raped by some youths in Pirganj, Thakurgaon.

Police said the incident took place on Monday and a case was filed in this connection against five people the following day, reports UNB.

The accused are Nayan, Farid Hossain, Selim, Sabuj and Hiren Chandra Sheel of Pirganj.

Khairul Alam, officer-in-charge of Pirganj police station, said Nayan, who was an acquaintance of one of the victims of Ranishankoil upazila, asked the victim to meet him in the name of job.