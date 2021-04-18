Two Hefazat leaders placed on 7-day remand

A Dhaka court on Sunday placed Hefazat-e-Islam Dhaka city president Junayed Al Habib and its assistant secretary general Jalal Uddin on seven-day remand each in a case lodged over the group’s 2013 mayhem in the capital, reports BSS.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order as police produced the two before the court and pleaded to place them on 10-day remand in the case lodged with the capital’s Paltan police station.

Separate units of police arrested Junayed from the capital’s Baridhara area and Jalal from Mohammadpur area on 17 April.