Two held for illegally selling jammer, network booster in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
Seized jammer, repeater and network boosters and other materials
Seized jammer, repeater and network boosters and other materials

The members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) have arrested two people for illegally selling jammer, repeater and network boosters from the city’s Mohammadpur area on Sunday, reports UNB.

Arrestees Md Abu Noman, 28, and Sohel Rana, 37, used to sell these products via Facebook and e-commerce platforms, they said during interrogation.

During the operation RAB recovered four mobile network jammers, 24 jammer antennas, three power cables, three mobile network boosters, nine outdoor antennas for booster, 26 indoor antennas for booter, 37 booster cables and a laptop from them.

The duo sold more than 200 jammers and network boosters in the last two years. Sohel Rana, one of the arrestee, is also accused in two fraud cases in Chattogram and Khulna districts, said Beena Rani Das, additional police super, staff officer (operations and media).

Purchase and sale of all these instruments and parts without the approval of BTRC is a punishable offense. Legal action is being taken against the arrestees, she said.

