Two including mother get death sentence over Samiul killing

The court issued arrest warrants against the two as they went into hiding after a court had granted them bail.

According to the chargesheet of the case, Samiul was abducted and killed on 23 June, 2010 after he learnt about the extramarital relationship of his mother.

Samiul’s father FR Azam lodged the case against his wife Esha and Shamsuzzaman.

The chargesheet of the case was submitted in 2012.