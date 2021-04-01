Two killed, 20 injured in clash over harassment of girls in Cumilla

At least two youths were killed and more than 20 others injured in a clash between two groups over alleged harassment of girls at Abdullahpur village in Debidwar upazila of Cumilla early Thursday, reports UNB.

The deceased have been identified as 20-year-old Saiful, son of Habibur Rahman, and 19-year-old Fahim, son of Renu Mia of the same village.

Amir Ullah, assistant superintendent of Brahmanpara circle police, said the clash broke out at the house of a local resident where a ‘haldi ceremony’ was organised on Wednesday evening.

“As girls and boys were performing dance at the programme, a group of youths from the neighbouring Gunjar village in Muradnagar upazila crashed the haldi function and started harassing the girls on the dance floor,” the officer said.