Two suspected criminals were killed in a reported gunfight with members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) at Mirtinga tea garden in Kamalganj upazila of Moulvibazar district early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Tofail Ahmed, 28 and Shaheed, 35 of Choitraghat.

Tipped off, some criminals gathered in the area, a team of RAB-9 conducted a drive, said Basu Datta Chakma, commanding officer of RAB-9 Srimangal camp.