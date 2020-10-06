Two more including UP member arrested

Moazzem Hossain said he is the president of union unit of Awami League.

The victim in her deposition alleged she shared the incident with UP member Moazzem Hossain at his house after seven days. The UP member asked her to conceal the matter, she added.

The additional police super also said the arrested accused may be produced before the court today, Tuesday after the interrogation.

Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) handed over prime accused Noor Hossain Badal to Begumganj police station on Sunday night. Noor was arrested from Dhaka. He may be produced before the court today.

Additional police super Shajahan Sheikh said six accused have been arrested so far in connection with the incident in Dhaka and Noakhali. RAB arrested two of the accused.

The incident took place at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in the beginning of September.