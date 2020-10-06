Two more including UP member arrested

Two more accused in the incident of stripping and molesting a woman in Noakhali have been arrested, said Shajahan Sheikh, additional superintendent of police in Noakhali's Begumganj circle.
A team of district police arrested accused Shaju from Dhaka's Shabagh area at around 1:30am on Tuesday. Moazzem Hossain was arrested from Joykrishnapur area of Noakhali at around 12:30am on Tuesday.
Moazzem Hossain said he is the president of union unit of Awami League.
The victim in her deposition alleged she shared the incident with UP member Moazzem Hossain at his house after seven days. The UP member asked her to conceal the matter, she added.
The additional police super also said the arrested accused may be produced before the court today, Tuesday after the interrogation.
Meanwhile, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) handed over prime accused Noor Hossain Badal to Begumganj police station on Sunday night. Noor was arrested from Dhaka. He may be produced before the court today.
Additional police super Shajahan Sheikh said six accused have been arrested so far in connection with the incident in Dhaka and Noakhali. RAB arrested two of the accused.
The incident took place at Eklashpur union of Begumganj upazila in the beginning of September.
Police sources said the 37-year-old victim filed two cases with the Begumganj police station on Sunday. Nine people were made accused in the cases.
The victim in the case statement said the accused circulated the video of the incident as she refused their indecent proposal.
She also said the accused attempted to rape her after tying up her husband. They filmed the incident. The accused made an indecent proposal, threatening to circulate the video of her for the last one month.