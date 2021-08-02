Two neo-JMB detained in Dhaka

Two suspected members of the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from the capital’s Jatrabari area on Sunday night in a drive by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Shafiqur Rahman Hridoy alias Baitullah Mehsud alias Captain Khattab, a bomb maker of the militant group, and Khalid Hasan Bhuiya alias Afnan.