Crime and Law

Two neo-JMB detained in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

Two suspected members of the banned militant group Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested from the capital’s Jatrabari area on Sunday night in a drive by the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), reports UNB.

The arrestees were identified as Shafiqur Rahman Hridoy alias Baitullah Mehsud alias Captain Khattab, a bomb maker of the militant group, and Khalid Hasan Bhuiya alias Afnan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Tipped off, a CTTC special action group conducted a drive in the area and arrested the members of the banned militant group in the night,” said Mohammad Asaduzzaman, chief of CTTC unit and the additional police commissioner of DMP.

The CTTC also recovered some explosive materials, a remote controller and one motorbike along the other materials, he said.

Advertisement

Police said the arrestees had a link with the incident of bomb explosion at the Signboard police box in Siddhirganj, said Asaduzzaman at a press briefing at DMP media centre on Monday.

Asaduzzaman further said, “The CTTC unit in a drive in Noagaon in Araihazar upazila, arrested a member of Neo-JMB Military branch member Abdullah Al Mamun along with bomb and bomb making materials on 11 July. After interrogation, they came to know about Shafiqur and Khalid.”

The Neo-JMB members planted a bomb at the traffic police box in Signboard area of Siddhirganj in a bid to assassinate the police member on duty there on 16 May as per the order of their Ameer Mahadi Hasan Jon alias Abbad Al Bangali, he said.

“Due to a technical fault, they failed to explode the bomb and left the place leaving the remote controller on the road. Later, a bomb disposal unit defused the bomb.”

However, a case was filed with Jatrabari police station over the incident.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement