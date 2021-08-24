Two suspected Ansar militants arrested in Khulna

A number of bombs, bomb-making materials, a motorcycle, a mobile phone and some jihadi books have been seized from their possession, CID officials said.
Khulna Metropolitan and District CID assistant superintendent Tapas Karmakar said that a CID team, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid close to Moylapota mosque in the city on Monday noon.
They arrested the duo when they tried to escape, Tapas said. During an intense interrogation, they told the police officials that they were active members of Ansar's military wing and had been involved in making bombs and improvised explosive devices (IEDs).
After the interrogation, the CID officials raided Nasim’s rented house in the city around 3.00pm and an air gun, 63 rounds of pellets, 283 grams of gunpowder, 405 bearing balls and other items.
"Legal steps are being initiated in this regard," said the CID official.