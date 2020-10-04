Two to die for killing ex-Eden college principal

A Dhaka court on Sunday sentenced two people to death for killing former Eden College principal Mahfuza Chowdhury Parvin, reports UNB.
Dhaka speedy trial tribunal-1 judge Abu Zafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman handed down the verdict.
The convicts are — Ripa Akter alias Swapna, 36, and Ruma alias Reshma, 30.
According to the prosecution, Parvin was found dead at her Sukanya Tower apartment on the Elephant Road on 10 February last year.
Her husband Ismat Quadir Gama, vice-chairman of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad, filed a case at New Market police station on the following day accusing Reshma and Swapna.
On 21 July, the case’s investigation officer Alamgir Hossain submitted charge sheet against them.
On 9 February this year, the court indicted the duo.