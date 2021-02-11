Unidentified young man found dead in Gazipur

An unidentified young man was found dead by the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway near National Park in Gazipur sadar upazila on Thursday, reports UNB.

Local people spotted the body, aged about 48, around 6:30am and informed the police about it.

The law enforcement members recovered the throat-slit body of the shirt-and-pant wearing man, said Mohammad Tuhin, a sub-inspector at sadar police station.

Police suspect that miscreants killed him somewhere else and dumped the body there.

The body was sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Medical College and Hospital morgue for autopsy.