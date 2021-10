On information, the police recovered his body with a stab wound to the left side of his chest from the drain next to Sikkatuli Baitul Aman Jame Mosque at night and took him to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMRC) where the physician declared him dead at around 10:00 pm.

The body has been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsy, said police sources.

Police are trying to find out his identity and cause of the murder.