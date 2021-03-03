UP chairman suspended on rape charge in Feni

Chairman of Phulgazi sadar union parishad in Feni, Nurul Islam has been suspended after he was charged in a rape case, reports news agency UNB.

Local government, rural development and co-operatives ministry issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday.

According to the notification, a rape case was filed against Nurul Islam in 2018 with Phulgazi police station.

Ferdousi Begum, Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said the ministry has taken the decision as the court accepted the charge sheet against Nurul Islam in the rape case.