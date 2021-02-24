UP member shot dead in Rangamati

A union parishad member was shot dead at Baghaichhari upazila parishad headquarters in Rangamati on Wednesday noon.

The deceased, Samar Bijoy Chakma, 53, was the member of Rupkari union parishad, said the parishad chairman Shyamal Chakma.

According to upazila administration sources, an unidentified armed man shot Bijoy at 12.30pm when he was working at 1st floor of the upazila headquarters. The man fled, leaving Bijoy critically injured on the spot.

Later, upazila health complex physicians declared Bijoy dead.

Baghaichhari upazila nirbahi officer Shariful Islam was at his office when the murder took place.

He said the gunshot terrorised all the office staff members.

He rushed to the room where Bijoy was working and found the union parishad member critically injured.