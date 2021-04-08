Use more powerful weapons if needed: IGP Benazir

A number of recent incidents of violence such as series of arson attack on public establishments, including office of deputy commissioner and upazila nirbahi officer, police station and outpost, as well as private office, even an incident of snatching an accused from police custody, seem very concerning to Bangladesh Police administration.

On 7 April, while attending a virtual meeting of police high-ups, the inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed instructed the senior law enforcement officials to check such incidences strictly.

In the meeting, senior officials at police headquarters, metropolitan police commissioners, deputy inspector generals, deputy commissioners of metropolitan police, superintendents of police and officers in-charge of police station participated.

The IGP said police could use more powerful weapons if firing of rubber bullets seemed ineffective in brining situation under control. Besides, he urged police personnel to keep their morale strong.

The virtual meeting continued from 11:30am to 1:00pm.