Teenage girl arrested for robbery, lover arrested with watch she gifted

Manirul Haque, a resident of Central Road in the capital, is known as a wealthy person in the area. He went to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj last June. Manirul’s driver, a caretaker and a housemaid were in charge to look after the house in his absence.
Somehow, a teenage boy involved in criminal activities came to know about this. He shared the information with a teenage girl, who is also involved in crime. Together they planned to rob the house.
These two teenagers along with six to seven others robbed the house on 17 July. The police have arrested five persons, including that girl, in connection with the robbery. The police also recovered the robbed money and a watch from them.
According to the police, after the robbery, the teenage girl went to Cox’s Bazar with her share of the robbed money. She also gifted her lover a watch stolen from that house during the robbery. Her lover has also been arrested with the watch. The police arrested a female friend of hers as well. Besides, a portion of the robbed money was retrieved from the teenage girl.
Besides, police arrested a minor boy involved in the robbery and a man, Nahiduzzaman, 24. All the five arrestees are in prison now. Of them, the teenage girl and the minor have given confessional statements at the court.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, New Market model police station officer-in-charge Md Shafiqul Gani Shabu said, “The teenage girl and the boy led the robbery. They are members of an active ‘teen gang’ in the Kalabagan area of the capital. We have information of that teenage boy’s involvement in criminal activities. The teenage girl is not on good terms with her family. They both have admitted the robbery.”
How it happened
The incident took place at night on 17 July. Engineer Manirul Haque, 70, is the owner of the house. Manirul is unmarried. He went to Saudi Arabia to perform holy hajj on 20 June. Md Ripon Mia, who has been the caretaker of the house for the last 15 years and Firoza Begum, who has been working as a maid of the house for the last 25 years, were living in the house since Manirul’s departure.
Speaking about what happened that day, Md Ripon Mia said he was watching television in a room on the ground floor. The main gate was locked from inside that time. All on a sudden, five to six robbers climbed over the wall and entered Ripon’s room.
They took away his phone as soon as they entered the house at knifepoint and threatened not to scream. Hearing sounds, housemaid Firoza Begum came out. The robbers then locked them in another room of the house after snatching the key of Manirul’s room from Ripon. After that, the robbers entered the room and found the key of the cupboard under the bed. Then, they took away Tk 800,000 in cash, two mobile phones and two expensive watches from there.
Caretaker Ripon lodged a case against unidentified persons over the incident. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “I was surrounded by five to six robbers before I understood anything. They beat me up severely as I screamed and threatened me to kill. Later, they looted the room of the house owner and fled.”
New Market police station OC Shafiqul Gani said the robbers were identified from the CCTV footage of the nearby houses. Later, five of them were arrested from Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar with the help of technology.
According to the case statements, the robbers distributed the money looted from the house among them. The teenage girl got Tk 175,000 as her share. She also took a watch robbed from the house. The teenage boy got Tk 200,000 and the mobile phones. The police have recovered the money and the mobile phones from that teenager’s house in the capital’s Kalabagan.
OC Shafiqul Gani said after the girl went to Cox’s Bazar with a friend. There she spent Tk 88,000. She also gifted her friend the watch which was looted that night. The police have arrested the girl’s friend and recovered the watch. The police also retrieved Tk 20,000 from the girl. Besides, Tk 67,000 of the looted money was recovered from a friend of the girl.
The police have informed the court in writing that a man named Nahiduzzaman was involved in the robbery. He has given confessional statements in the court. He has revealed names of all the people involved in the robbery. There was another girl among them.
Sub-inspector (SI) Alamgir Hossain of New Market police station is the investigation officer of the case. He said, “Police will arrest everyone involved in the robbery at engineer Monirul Islam’s house. They will all be brought to book soon.”
