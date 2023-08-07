Teenage girl arrested for robbery, lover arrested with watch she gifted

Manirul Haque, a resident of Central Road in the capital, is known as a wealthy person in the area. He went to Saudi Arabia to perform hajj last June. Manirul’s driver, a caretaker and a housemaid were in charge to look after the house in his absence.

Somehow, a teenage boy involved in criminal activities came to know about this. He shared the information with a teenage girl, who is also involved in crime. Together they planned to rob the house.

These two teenagers along with six to seven others robbed the house on 17 July. The police have arrested five persons, including that girl, in connection with the robbery. The police also recovered the robbed money and a watch from them.