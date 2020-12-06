Vandalising Bangabandhu’s sculpture: Two madrasa students detained

Police detained two madrasa students on Saturday night over vandalising the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday night in Kushtia.
The two were detained from a madrasa in Kushtia, a high official of the district police confirmed Prothom Alo on Sunday.
A press conference would reveal details of the incident later today. Awami League joint general secretary and lawmaker for Kushtia-3 Mahbubul Alam Hanif would be present at the briefing.
The police official on condition of anonymity said the two students were identified from the CCTV footage
Miscreants vandalised the sculpture of Bangabandhu at Panch Rastar Morh area in Kushtia on Friday night.
Kushtia municipality sources said the authorities decided to construct three sculptures of Bangabadhu in November at the cost of Tk 3 million.
Later Saturday evening, a miscreant fired blank shots near the sculpture despite presence of police at the area. The car quickly left the scene towards the Mazampur area after that.
Awami League, its associate bodies and different other organisations around the country demonstrated protesting the incident of vandalising the sculpture.