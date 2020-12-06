Vandals of Bangabandhu's sculpture were inspired by Mamunul, Faizul: Police

Police arrested two teachers and two students of a madrasa over vandalising the under-construction sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Friday night in Kushtia.
Police claimed they were inspired from speeches of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh joint secretary general Mamunul Haque and Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s senior nayeb-e-amir Sayed Mohammad Faizul Karim.
The arrested people are: Md Al Amin, 27, teacher of a local madrasa and son of Abdur Rahman of Dhuboil village in Kushtia’s Mirpur; Md Yousuf Ali, 26, teacher and son of Azizul Mandal of Diar Bamundi area of Pabna’s Aminpur; Abu Bakar alias Mithun, 19, student of Hifz department and son of Shamsher Mridha of Singpur village in Kushtia’s Mirpur and Sabuj Islam Nahid, 20, son of Shamsul Alam of Philipnagar area of Kushtia’s Daulatpur.
Deputy inspector general of Khulna range Khandaker Muhid Uddin revealed the information at a press conference in the district’s police superintendent office on Sunday afternoon.
The police said Kushtia municipality’s secretary Kamal Uddin filed a case in this regard on Saturday night. The detained people were shown arrested under special powers act of 1974.
Police at the press brefing said that Abu Bakar and Sabuj Islam vandalised the sculpture at Pach Rastar Morh area of Kushtia on Friday night.
The duo came out of the madrasa and walked two kilometers to Pach Rastar Morh. They vandalised the sculpture with a hammer for eight minutes and walked back to their madrasa.
According to the police, the students then informed two teachers about the incident on Saturday morning. Teachers suggested they flee. The students then fled to their homes.
The police later arrested them in separate drives.
The incident of vandalising Bangabadhu’s sculpture took place amidst the ongoing tensions over construction of a sculpture of Bangabandhu in Dhaka’s Dholaipar area.
Hefazat leader Mamunul and Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Faizul Karim, and some other leaders of religious groups warned the government to stop construction of the sculpture.
Meanwhile, leaders of Awami League, its associate bodies and different other organisations around the country demonstrated against the vandalising of the sculpture in Kushtia.