Vandals of Bangabandhu's sculpture were inspired by Mamunul, Faizul: Police

Deputy inspector general of Khulna range Khandaker Muhid Uddin revealed the information at a press conference in the district’s police superintendent office on Sunday afternoon.

The police said Kushtia municipality’s secretary Kamal Uddin filed a case in this regard on Saturday night. The detained people were shown arrested under special powers act of 1974.

Police at the press brefing said that Abu Bakar and Sabuj Islam vandalised the sculpture at Pach Rastar Morh area of Kushtia on Friday night.

The duo came out of the madrasa and walked two kilometers to Pach Rastar Morh. They vandalised the sculpture with a hammer for eight minutes and walked back to their madrasa.