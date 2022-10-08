Injured former UP chairman dies at Mymensingh hospital

Abdul Awal, general secretary of Durgapur upazila BNP and chairman of Kullagarh union parishad were made the main accused in the case, he added.

According to the statement, a group of miscreants beat up Subrata Sangma in Rashimani Bazar area on 29 September. When he was being taken to the upazila health complex for treatment, the miscreants attacked again with sharp weapons, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Durgapur Upazila Health Complex. Later, he was shifted to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated. He died at the hospital on Saturday at noon.