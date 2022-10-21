Samrat’s bail extended till 8 Nov

The court also set 8 November as the new date for the next hearing on framing charges as Thursday was fixed for indictment hearing, said Samrat’s lawyer Afroza Shahanaz Parvin Hira.
The expelled Jubo League leader was present before the court while his lawyer pleaded for his permanent bail, requesting to return his passport and permission to go abroad for better treatment.
The court, however, didn’t pass any order regarding returning the passport and permission to go abroad for better treatment.
On 22 August, the same court granted ad-interim bail to Samrat considering his health condition.
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Samrat along his associate and also former Jubo League leader Enamul Haque alias Arman from a village in Cumilla’s Chauddagram upazila on 6 October, 2019.
On 12 November in the same year, ACC deputy director Md. Jahangir Alam filed a case against him for amassing wealth worth of around Tk 30 million beyond his known income sources.
The anti-corruption watchdog submitted a charge sheet against him on 26 November, 2020, accusing him for amassing wealth worth of over Tk 2.22 billion beyond his known income sources.