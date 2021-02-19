Crime and Law

Villagers attack JU students over cricket match dispute

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Villagers attack JU students over cricket match dispute

Several students of Jahangirnagar University were injured in an attack carried out by the residents of a village adjacent to the campus on Friday, reports UNB.

JU's acting proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said the clash erupted following a dispute over a cricket match. Six students, who sustained severe injuries, received primary treatment from the university's medical centre in the evening.

Advertisement

Four motorcycles belonging to the students were set ablaze by locals at Gerua Bazar in the evening. Later, locals gathered in the area responding to an announcement from a mosque's loudspeaker and attacked the students.

Proctor Hasan said some students were confined at their mess in Gerua village. "Police have taken control of the situation," he said adding that the situation remains tense at the area.

No case has been filed yet in this regard.

Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Govt receives verdict copy of MP Papul’s conviction

MP Shahid Islam Papul

Woman, 2 children killed, stepson detained

Woman, 2 children killed, stepson detained

Militant Zia evades four attempts to nab him

Militant Zia evades four attempts to nab him

NID and passports made with false information

NID and passports made with false information