Villagers attack JU students over cricket match dispute

Four motorcycles belonging to the students were set ablaze by locals at Gerua Bazar in the evening. Later, locals gathered in the area responding to an announcement from a mosque's loudspeaker and attacked the students.

Proctor Hasan said some students were confined at their mess in Gerua village. "Police have taken control of the situation," he said adding that the situation remains tense at the area.

No case has been filed yet in this regard.