Villagers attack JU students over cricket match dispute

Several students of Jahangirnagar University were injured in an attack carried out by the residents of a village adjacent to the campus on Friday, reports UNB.
JU's acting proctor ASM Firoz Ul Hasan said the clash erupted following a dispute over a cricket match. Six students, who sustained severe injuries, received primary treatment from the university's medical centre in the evening.
Four motorcycles belonging to the students were set ablaze by locals at Gerua Bazar in the evening. Later, locals gathered in the area responding to an announcement from a mosque's loudspeaker and attacked the students.
Proctor Hasan said some students were confined at their mess in Gerua village. "Police have taken control of the situation," he said adding that the situation remains tense at the area.
No case has been filed yet in this regard.