Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Khalishpur Police Station, said two young men on a bike waylaid Munna at Mujgunni Bus Stand around 9.30pm when he was returning home from the local bazar. “They suddenly whiffed out a gun and shot him.”

On information, cops recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of Khulna Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy. “We suspect he was killed over an old enmity,” the OC said.