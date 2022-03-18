What about the patron and protector of the criminals?

Several local leaders of Awami League allege that after the Faridpur-3 member of parliament Khandaker Mosharraf became minister, his brother and associates took full control over everything in Faridpur, from politics to government and non-government offices and amassed huge amounts of wealth. He would also place persons of his choice in various social organisations too. Anyone even attempting to speak against him or his family would be suppressed with a powerful hand.
If the man behind the scenes of all the misdeeds in Faridpur, Khandaker Mosharraf, was brought to book, the people of Faridpur would breathe a sigh of relief
Khandaker Mosharraf was elected to parliament in the 2008 national elections. In 2009 he was made minister for expatriate welfare and overseas employment. Later he became labour minister and lastly minister for local government. After the 2018 election, he was not made minister anymore.
Repression of opposition
A number of senior media persons in Faridpur said that Khandaker Mosharraf had been enraged with a Facebook status posted by Prabir Sikder, a journalist who had lost a limb in an attack by criminals. On 16 August 2015, before any case was even filed, the Detective Branch (DB) police arrested Prabir Sikder from Dhaka. He was taken to Faridpur the next day. He was shown to have been arrested on 17 August and then sent to jail. On 19 August the court, however, granted Prabir Sikder bail.
Due to this anger against Prabir Sikder, his brother Subir Sikder's house came under attack in Kanaipur. His sister's house in the town also came under attack and her husband, professor of Government Rajendra College, Tapan Debnath, was driven away from the town along with their disabled child. Members of this family for many days since then could not even enter Faridpur.
Former assistant personal secretary (APS) of Khandaker Mosharraf, Satyajit Mukherjee, told Prothom Alo that the decision to attack Prabir Sikder was made due to his Facebook posts. When Prabir Sikder found out about this, he wrote on Facebook that if he was killed, along with two other persons Khandaker Mosharraf would also be responsible for his death. After that a case was filed against Prabir Sikder under ICT Act.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, journalist Prabir Sikder said that the people of Faridpur feel that the destructive activities of Awami League in Faridpur from 2019 to June 2020 had taken place at the behest of Khandaker Mosharraf. It would not have been possible for such crimes to continue unabated in Faridpur without his approval and patronage. He feels that if the man behind the scenes of all the misdeeds in Faridpur, Khandaker Mosharraf, was brought to book, the people of Faridpur would breathe a sigh of relief.
Persons who were close to Khandaker Mosharraf in the past, say that when he had been in power, he interfered in the various social organisations of the town and installed his own people in these institutions. These included the Faridpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the bus owners group, Faridpur Diabetic Association, Faridpur Dr Zahid Shishu Hospital, Faridpur Press Club, the district sports association and more.
Everyone is aware of the crime and corruption carried out by Mosharraf and Babar. The people of Faridpur want an end to these misdeeds
One of Khandaker Mosharraf's followers who would dominate the scene was the district Awami League relief affairs secretary Mokarram Miah alias Babu. In 2015, Mokarram was 'victim of conspiracy' and removed. Later the minister's men filed one case after another -- eleven in all -- against him. Mokarram had to spend eight months behind bars.
Mokarram Miah told Prothom Alo, "I was an associate of Mosharraf. Whatever we did was at the directives of Mosharraf. We did whatever Mosharraf bhai told us to do. We demand that Khandaker Mosharraf be punished."
When questioned about the allegations, Khandaker Mosharraf on 12 March told Prothom Alo, "It is being said that these people acted under my patronage, but are they innocent infants? Do they have no judgement of their own? Why should they obey me if I tell them to do anything? They are all adults and know very well how to take care of themselves."
Khandaker Mosharraf went on to say, "Whatever they did, they did at their own discretion and decision. If I tell anyone to set fire to a house, will he set fire to the house?" Khandaker Mosharraf claimed that there was no basis to the things being said about him.
Demand for justice
President of Faridpur Nagorik Mancha, Awlad Hossain, said that his family had been badly harmed because of Mosharraf and Babar. His brother Harun Hossain had been the general secretary of the Titumir Bazar Association. His brother had been harassed over lease of the market. Awlad Hossain said, "They send a mobile court to impose a heavy fine on my business company, just to teach me a lesson. Everyone is aware of the crime and corruption carried out by Mosharraf and Babar. The people of Faridpur want an end to these misdeeds."
Vice president of district Awami League, Shameem Huq, speaking to Prothom Alo, said no one will escape from the cleansing drive prime minister Sheikh Hasina has launched in the country. The people want Mosharraf to be brought to justice for his criminal deeds.
* The report was originally published in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten for English edition by Ayesha Kabir