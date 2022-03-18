What about the patron and protector of the criminals?

A number of senior media persons in Faridpur said that Khandaker Mosharraf had been enraged with a Facebook status posted by Prabir Sikder, a journalist who had lost a limb in an attack by criminals. On 16 August 2015, before any case was even filed, the Detective Branch (DB) police arrested Prabir Sikder from Dhaka. He was taken to Faridpur the next day. He was shown to have been arrested on 17 August and then sent to jail. On 19 August the court, however, granted Prabir Sikder bail.

Due to this anger against Prabir Sikder, his brother Subir Sikder's house came under attack in Kanaipur. His sister's house in the town also came under attack and her husband, professor of Government Rajendra College, Tapan Debnath, was driven away from the town along with their disabled child. Members of this family for many days since then could not even enter Faridpur.

Former assistant personal secretary (APS) of Khandaker Mosharraf, Satyajit Mukherjee, told Prothom Alo that the decision to attack Prabir Sikder was made due to his Facebook posts. When Prabir Sikder found out about this, he wrote on Facebook that if he was killed, along with two other persons Khandaker Mosharraf would also be responsible for his death. After that a case was filed against Prabir Sikder under ICT Act.