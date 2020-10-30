What if I was the one hit on the road?

We recall in the retired major Sinha incident, it was the police who first were trying to file cases against Sinha and his companions before any charges were brought about concerning the killing of Sinha. Recently in Sylhet, a young man Raihan was killed in custody by the inhuman torture of police SI Akbar. These incidents went viral. In the first incident, the accused have been arrested. In the second incident, the SI was allowed to flee.

These incidents deliver the message that there is no rule of law for the common people in our society. If the victims of such incidents are those who have power, such as the police, political leaders of the ruling party and their associates, officers of the administration and members of the security forces, then perhaps there may be justice. But no matter how big a crime is committed against the common people, there generally is no justice in this country.

The World Justice Project for many years has been monitoring the rule of law, globally. This year too, in their ranking about the rule of law, Bangladesh is near the rock bottom, at 115 among 128 countries. In the civil and criminal justice index, Bangladesh is fifth among six countries of the region. There is hardly any need to even quote such rankings. We know the state of affairs in our country from our own experience. We have seen dens like those of mafia dons in the homes and offices of ruling party leaders like Erfan Salim, Samrat, Papia and others, replete with torture chambers, illegal arms, liquor, walkie-talkies and handcuffs. In other areas where the ruling party leaders hold sway, like Narayanganj, Faridpur and Noakhali, their criminal forces openly wield a reign of terror.