What if I was the one hit on the road?

My driver is a calm and peaceful man. But if anyone overtakes him wrongly, he loses it. He mutters something under his breath and presses the accelerator. I call out to him to cool down, but there have been a couple of scrapes – sometimes his fault and sometimes that of others. Thankfully, these minor accidents have never been with any aggressive leader or MP’s car. What would have happened then? I think of the incident involving Haji Salim’s son Erfan and it sends shivers down my spine.
Had my car been hit by a vehicle of some such person, surely I would have had to halt. I would introduce myself and face a volley of abuse from the other person. If I protested, I would have been punched in the face. I am not a naval officer trained in self-defence and so I would be in a pitiful state. I would go home from hospital upset and distressed. I may even have gone to the police station later, only to see them unwilling to file a case. Or I might be the one facing charges and my car would be the only one seized.
Is this an example of justice or the rule of law? Of just a manifestation of the power equations in society? Were these measures taken against Erfan Salim because of his misdeeds or because these were committed against a naval officer?
That would not be the end of it. The next day I would see that leader’s public relations officer making a statement in the press, saying that I had come forward to assault them and they had simply defended themselves. I had fallen on my own and broken my teeth.
At least I am a university teacher. There are many others much more vulnerable than me in this country. If they had an accident with an MP or leaders car, they would have faced an even worse predicament. Let alone car accidents, there are reports of gun-toting powerful persons, opening fire simply out of anger at the traffic congestion. Or hit and run accidents where a person is killed by a reckless young man on a speedy joy ride. People have been thus killed, but justice never reached. When a common man on the street is assaulted and abused, it is doubtful that such incidents even end up as mere footnotes.
In such a country, the measures that have been taken following the encounter between the naval officer and the son of Haji Salim, are quite exceptional. Within 24 hours, RAB conducted a drive and the mobile court sentenced Erfan Salim and his companions to one and a half years in prison. And the cases filed against them, arms cases, assault and attempt to murder, were ones where sentences can be passed speedily and easily. Large amounts of contraband items were seized from Erfan Salim’s house and he has been suspended from the post of ward councilor.
This is no justice. Not even selective justice. It is just an attempt to maintain the relations unhindered between power and the powerful. The problem is that these power relations are not for the welfare of the people, but to keep them subjugated, suppressed
I doubt if there is anyone in the country that does not know the answer to these questions. Over the past 10 to 15 years there have been innumerable reports in the media about the misdeeds of Haji Salim, his family and cadre force. There has been proven news of their harassment of common traders, of their grabbing a university hall, a bank godown and much more. There have been so many cases filed against Haji Salim pertaining to murder, attempted murder, torture, corruption and illegally amassing wealth. But he was never punished. Despite so many accusations, his house or office was never searched. It is not known for how many years he had liquor, illegal firearms, walkie-talkies, handcuffs and a torture cell in his house.
The list of offences against Erfan Salim is hardly anywhere near that of his father Haji Salim. It needs to be taken onto cognizance that action has been taken against him because it was a naval officer that he assaulted. Even that perhaps would not have happened if a bystander hadn’t made a video of the incident on his mobile phone and if the news hadn’t hit the media immediately.
We recall in the retired major Sinha incident, it was the police who first were trying to file cases against Sinha and his companions before any charges were brought about concerning the killing of Sinha. Recently in Sylhet, a young man Raihan was killed in custody by the inhuman torture of police SI Akbar. These incidents went viral. In the first incident, the accused have been arrested. In the second incident, the SI was allowed to flee.
These incidents deliver the message that there is no rule of law for the common people in our society. If the victims of such incidents are those who have power, such as the police, political leaders of the ruling party and their associates, officers of the administration and members of the security forces, then perhaps there may be justice. But no matter how big a crime is committed against the common people, there generally is no justice in this country.
The World Justice Project for many years has been monitoring the rule of law, globally. This year too, in their ranking about the rule of law, Bangladesh is near the rock bottom, at 115 among 128 countries. In the civil and criminal justice index, Bangladesh is fifth among six countries of the region. There is hardly any need to even quote such rankings. We know the state of affairs in our country from our own experience. We have seen dens like those of mafia dons in the homes and offices of ruling party leaders like Erfan Salim, Samrat, Papia and others, replete with torture chambers, illegal arms, liquor, walkie-talkies and handcuffs. In other areas where the ruling party leaders hold sway, like Narayanganj, Faridpur and Noakhali, their criminal forces openly wield a reign of terror.
They have grabbed the posts of MPs, mayors and councilors and such offices meant to serve the people, without any votes. They have used these offices as means to loot and torture. Sometimes if they ruffle the wrong feathers, a stir may be created in the media. But this is no justice. Not even selective justice. It is just an attempt to maintain the relations unhindered between power and the powerful. The problem is that these power relations are not for the welfare of the people, but to keep them subjugated, suppressed.
Back to myself. When I see an obscenely big vehicle or one with blaring sirens, I tell my driver to move the car over to one side. I say the same if I am in a rickshaw or CNG. Even after all the action taken against Erfan Salim, I do not have the courage to tell them just to continue driving normally.
I believe that many people in this country are in the same predicament.
* Asif Nazrul is a professor of law at Dhaka University. This column appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ayesha Kabir